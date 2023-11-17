Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of LGI Homes worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

