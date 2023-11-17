Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of InterDigital worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock worth $402,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

