Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,097 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

