Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 4,873 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $56,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

