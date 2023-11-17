Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 859,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $210.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average is $213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

