Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 5,443 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

