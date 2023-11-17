Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Evolution Petroleum Co. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

EPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

EPM stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

