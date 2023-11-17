Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Northland Power stock opened at C$22.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$40.40.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.36%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.