Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.72. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

IBM opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.