Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,847 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chord Energy were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after buying an additional 154,011 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

