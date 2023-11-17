Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 32,016 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $22,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,686 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $14.40 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

