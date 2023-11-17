Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,873 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $21,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA opened at $70.15 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

