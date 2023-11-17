Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in ChampionX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,170,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 58.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 3.0 %

CHX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

