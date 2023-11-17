Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

