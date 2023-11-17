Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trex were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Trex Trading Down 0.6 %

TREX opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

