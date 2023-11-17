Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.