Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.23 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 343,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.31 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.07%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

