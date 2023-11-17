Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,341,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 504,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.35 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

