Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.63 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,194 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,529.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,258 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.