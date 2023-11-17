Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,183 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NiSource were worth $23,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $110,011,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.