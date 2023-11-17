Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 155,583 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PINS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $311,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,404.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $53,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

