Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 621 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Woodward were worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

