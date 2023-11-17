Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 83,703 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WESCO International were worth $24,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WESCO International by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after buying an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 89.2% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 12,007.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $7,727,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC opened at $146.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.12 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

