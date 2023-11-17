Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.1 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

