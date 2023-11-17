Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

