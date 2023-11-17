Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $823,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 179.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 827,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of ACHC opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

