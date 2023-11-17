Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 149.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215,953 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

