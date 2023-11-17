Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Citizens Business Bank increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 65,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

TAP opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.