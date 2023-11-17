Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 657,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $23,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

