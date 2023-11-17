Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,196 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

