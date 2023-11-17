Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,698 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $87.54 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

