Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $23,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BWA opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

