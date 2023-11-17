Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 164,795.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $217,991.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,595,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $313,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,227 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

