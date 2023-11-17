Rover Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,577,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 485,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rover Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

