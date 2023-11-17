Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.17.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.