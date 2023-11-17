Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$42.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.86.

RUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$38.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$27.45 and a twelve month high of C$40.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

