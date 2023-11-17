Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

TSE SSL opened at C$6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

