Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $251.51 million 0.23 -$29.03 million ($0.89) -2.71 AppLovin $3.03 billion 4.47 -$192.75 million $0.30 129.77

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -11.73% -2.52% -1.53% AppLovin 3.46% 11.48% 3.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sangoma Technologies and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 AppLovin 1 3 12 0 2.69

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 100.55%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.