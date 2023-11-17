Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.12% of Sanmina worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Sanmina by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,279.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $394,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.