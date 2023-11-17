Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$40.52 and a 1 year high of C$52.98.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

