Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

SEA Trading Down 1.6 %

SEA stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.