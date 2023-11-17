Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.52% of Selective Insurance Group worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $11,048,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,137,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

