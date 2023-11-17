Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TER opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.98. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

