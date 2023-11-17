Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of PFBC opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $927.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.09. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

