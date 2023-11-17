Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FVCBankcorp worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 151,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $12.55 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $109,618.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 9,641 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $109,618.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,129 shares of company stock worth $266,134. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

