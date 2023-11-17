Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 199,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 72,189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 151.8% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 275,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,057,000 after acquiring an additional 165,938 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $122.62 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.49.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

