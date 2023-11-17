Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter worth $227,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 1.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PSN opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

