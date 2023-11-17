Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.