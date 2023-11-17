Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dover Price Performance
Shares of DOV opened at $137.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
