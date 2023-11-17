Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $37.02 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

